Katy Perry Addresses Those Orlando Bloom Nude Paddleboarding Pics

By Hayden Wright

Last August, revealing images of Orlando Bloom operating a stand-up paddleboard naked (with then-girlfriend Katy Perry) hit tabloids and ignited Twitter. The nude photos made waves 10 months ago, but Perry recently and willingly addressed the incident.

First off, The Witness declined to join the public nudity.

“[Orlando] asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was like, ‘ah no…’” she told an Australian radio interviewer. “You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat.”

Bloom, however, took a more exhibitionist approach.

“He wanted to show off for the people on the shore,” Perry recalls. “He thought it was funny!”

Perry added that Bloom was in the dark about the splash the revealing photos made online.

“Oh oh, it was so funny because I was explaining Twitter and social media to him for weeks because he had taken a break and then all of a sudden he was, like, trending number one on Twitter.”

Bloom addressed the images himself in April, with a rather grim celebrity moral to the story:

“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free.”