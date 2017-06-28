Lindsay Lohan Invited Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, & Beyonce To Mykonos For Her Birthday Via Twitter

June 28, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton

By: Eric Donnelly

This would be the ultimate birthday party!

Lindsay Lohan took to Twitter earlier today to invite her old clubbing pals Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, as well as Beyonce, to Mykonos this weekend for her birthday. No, seriously check out the tweet:

Britney is on tour in Asia, and Paris has her residency dates in Ibiza, so theoretically they could go for the weekend. As if Beyonce would actually go to Mykonos like a week after having twins though, come on Linds. I’m sure they also loved the public invite via social media…at least DM them!

Twitter will be eagerly waiting for a picture of the girls actually showing up to Lindsay’s bash this weekend — that would be iconic.

#NiceGirls

