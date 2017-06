Today we surprised Monica from Shrewsbury with the Mix Beach House down in Cape Cod for a week!

The house also includes an intimate live performance by Ed Sheeran himself which brought her daughter Kristen to tears!

Kristen just graduated high school so this could go down as the best graduation gift ever!

Click the audio above to hear all the screams, laughs, and tears!

