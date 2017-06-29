15 Seconds Of Fame – Megan Davies | Only Us [AND NEW EP INFO]

One of our favorite 15 Seconds artists Megan Davies is back with a new EP on the way next month.

Tonight we played a track from Megan’s upcoming album, an original called Only Us.

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

And check out another song off the new EP called Black and White:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!