Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Says He Is A Great Singer

By: Eric Donnelly

Isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the famous coach?

But, according to TMZ, his girlfriend Linda Holliday revealed Bill Belichick’s secret talent in an interview with N Magazine. “I’ll tell you something about Bill…He can sing. And he can sing well.”

RELATED: Bill Belichick and His Daughter’s Kiss: Inappropriate?

She went on to say that “You won’t hear it. You won’t see it. But he can sing well.” Naturally, he doesn’t show emotions in public so it’s funny to think of him singing. They noted he had a “boyish grin” when she a revealed this to the reporter.

Amazing coach and singer?! Talk about a double threat. Thank TMZ for digging up this video of him singing with bff Jon Bon Jovi!



