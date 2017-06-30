#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

15 Seconds | Brittany Butler – Wish I Had You

June 30, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, artist, Boston, brittany butler, Hyde Park, indie, indiegogo, Original, unsigned, Update, wish you had me, YouTube

First featured on 15 Seconds back in 2012, tonight’s featured artist  was named to the Best of 2012 and 2013 and was one of our 5 finalists out of over 200 entries to Open Mixfest 2013!

And tonight… Brittany Butler is BACK on the air as we congratulate the talented Boston girl for her successful indiegogo campaign and look forward to a new album soon!

In the meantime, check out this really cool original Wish You Had Me and TELL US what you think!

15 brittany butler 2017 15 Seconds | Brittany Butler Wish I Had You

And take a look at Brittany’s epic Greenday medley, which she created, played piano and sang on:

MoreBrittany Butler | Instagram

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

