Lindsay Lohan Wants You To “Stop Bullying” Donald Trump!

July 5, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Donald, family, Lindsay Lohan, President, trump, Twitter

By: Eric Donnelly

She’s just a little bossy!

Lindsay Lohan took to Twitter to let her voice be heard! The actress responded to a tweet that defended President Donald Trump and how he spoke out for Charlie Gard. Here’s what she had to say:

According to Rolling Stone, “Lohan has drawn criticism in the past for her support of Trump. In February, she urged Americans to ‘join’ the president during a Facebook Live Q&A session.”

The tweet was sent yesterday on Independence Day. She had more nice words to say about the family, as she tweeted after that they’re all “kind people.”

