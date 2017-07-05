#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Owl City’s “Fireflies” Is The Newest Meme You Didn’t Know You Needed

July 5, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Fireflies, internet, meme, Owl City

By: Eric Donnelly

You would not believe your eyes…

Are you ready for that phrase to get stuck in your head? Now, thanks to the Internet, it’s going to. The classic hit “Fireflies” by Owl City is now the newest meme craze sweeping the web. If you need a refresher, listen here:


There’s no exact origin as to where — or why — this trend started, but to be honest the memes are hysterical. Watch some of them below and try not to laugh!

