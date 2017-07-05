Owl City’s “Fireflies” Is The Newest Meme You Didn’t Know You Needed

By: Eric Donnelly

You would not believe your eyes…

Are you ready for that phrase to get stuck in your head? Now, thanks to the Internet, it’s going to. The classic hit “Fireflies” by Owl City is now the newest meme craze sweeping the web. If you need a refresher, listen here:





There’s no exact origin as to where — or why — this trend started, but to be honest the memes are hysterical. Watch some of them below and try not to laugh!



when will the fireflies memes die down pic.twitter.com/6BR9YGCalp — ㅤ (@wuIfofakina) June 23, 2017

so here's Fireflies if the only lyrics were "you would not believe your eyes" pic.twitter.com/3TTngsqjtt — ugly producer (@sadkeys) July 1, 2017

me when I listen to fireflies by owl city pic.twitter.com/vgw5zIhcpy — memes (@memetribute) June 29, 2017