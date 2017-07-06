Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 7/6

Today is National Fried Chicken Day. what is KFC’s slogan?

Tom Brady is #1 on a new list of the NFL’s 10 most underpaid players making only $14 million this season. Which of the following did Brady just sign on to endorse last month?

Tia and Tamera Mowry are 39 today. What’s the name of their sitcom the two started in together alongside Jackee Harry in the 90’s?

Oreo and Dunkin Donuts just dropped mocha flavored Oreo’s. True or False, Oreo’s has a cereal?

On screen sisters, Alyssa Milano and Shannon Doherty have apparently begun talking again and ended their feud. Which TV show did the 2 play sisters on?

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter because Lady Gaga’s fans were being mean to him. Who has more Twitter followers?

July is Lasagna Awareness Month. Spell Lasagna.

Rob Kardashian accused ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna of cheating by igniting a social media war and may have even broken California’s porn revenge laws after posting explicit photos of her online. Which former OC actress testified against her ex-boyfriend and has been battling her own porn revenge case?

Today back in 1989 Rod Stewart hit his head while on stage and knocked himself out. Stewart has had three #1 hits on the Billboard top 100, which of the following was not one of them?

Serena Williams’ fiance Alexis Ohanian has the sweetest things to say about the mom to be stating he thinks she’ll be an awesome mom. He is the co-founder of which popular social news and discussion board website.

Ewan McGregor is reportedly in talks to star as Christopher Robbin in Disney’s live-action remake of Winnie the Pooh. Pooh’s friend Tigger always leaves people by saying TTFN, which stands for?

Real Housewives Ramona Singer appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happened Live last night. Which Housewives franchise is Ramona featured on?

Apparently Beyonce gave the hospital staff the gifts Kim Kardashian sent her for the twins including $150k contouring kit from her new makeup line. Kim also sent gifts from her and Kanye’s new joint business which is what?

Director James Cameron is being sued by a man claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ character was based on him. In the movie how does Leo get a ticket to board the ship?

Sylvester Stallone turns 71 today. True or False, Stallone won an Oscar for his performance in the first Rocky?