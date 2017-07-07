15 Seconds | The Outdoor Type – On My Mind #UPDATE

Back in 2015 we featured a cool original song from really awesome unsigned Australian band called The Outdoor Type on 15 Seconds. They were named to our Best of 2015 list and were the Most Clicked that week.

This morning, I got a DM out of the blue from Zack who shared some GREAT news with us:

Congrats to Zach / The Outdoor Type on getting signed to a deal with Nettwerk, a phenomenal group who are a truly artist focused label (They’re the folks who brought you Sarah McLachlan, Barenaked Ladies, Passenger and Mike Posner to name a few.) Looking forward to some new music and seeing you soon!

Check out On My Mind and tell us what you think!

