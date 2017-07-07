#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Backstreet Boys Confirm 25th Anniversary World Tour In 2018

Backstreet's back, alright! July 7, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: 25th ANniversary, Backstreet Boys, kevin richardson, Nick Carter, Rami Abou-Sabe, World Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Can you believe the Backstreet Boys will be celebrating their 25th anniversary next year?

RELATED: Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff Talks Bruce Springsteen, Lorde, And Moving Past Fun.

AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian first formed BSB in Orlando, Florida in 1993, and the group achieved superstardom with 1999’s Millennium and the 2000 follow-up Black & Blue.

In the midst of an extensive Las Vegas residency, the grown-up boy band has their sights set on a new album and a massive world tour to celebrate the quarter-century mark.

“We’re in the studio making our tenth studio album,” Kevin Richardson revealed at our exclusive Mix Lounge. “We’re trying to have a single ready by the end of the year this year, and then next year we’re actually gonna do a world tour. It’s gonna be our 25th anniversary next year.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live