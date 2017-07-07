Broadway’s ‘Phantom’ Starring In Waltham Production Of ‘Show Boat’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ciarán Sheehan, who played the brooding Phantom in Broadway’s Phantom Of The Opera, looks to take on a different role in Waltham this weekend.

Starring as Gaylord Ravenal in Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II‘s 1927 masterwork Show Boat, Sheehan will take the stage alongside Boston’s rising star Sarah Oakes Muirhead for seven performances at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

Sheehan racked up over 1,000 appearances as the masked Phantom in the Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s operatic masterpiece. The Dublin-born star returns to Boston following last year’s award-nominated performance as Billy Bigelow in Reagle Music Theatre’s production of Carousel.

Muirhead makes her Reagle debut as Magnolia Hawks, but the Boston actress has received critical acclaim for past performances in Sunday In The Park With George, Fiddler on the Roof, and A Little Night Music.

Show Boat‘s 10-day run premieres tonight (Jul. 7) at 7:30 PM with a second showing tomorrow at the same time. Families can catch midday performances on Sunday (Jul. 9) and Thursday (Jul. 13), before the cast wrap up their 10-day run next weekend. Check out the full schedule of remaining performances below, and grab tickets here.

Friday, July 7th: 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 8th: 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 9th: 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 13th: 2:00 PM

Friday, July 14th: 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 15th: 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 16th: 2:00 PM