Prince Hit Number 1 With “When Doves Cry” 33 Years Ago Today

By: Eric Donnelly
Can you believe it’s already been this long?!
According to Billboard, 33 years ago today Prince & The Revolution hit Number 1 with the smash hit single “When Doves Cry.” The track was the lead single from his 1984 album Purple Rain.
RELATED: Prince is Officially on YouTube, Watch These 5 Videos Now
Rolling Stone rated the track as #52 on the Greatest Songs of All Time from the special edition December 2004 issue.
Make sure to give it a listen today to remember the late, great artist who will forever be an icon!