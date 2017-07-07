#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Prince Hit Number 1 With “When Doves Cry” 33 Years Ago Today

July 7, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: number 1, Prince, Purple Rain, When Doves Cry

By: Eric Donnelly

Can you believe it’s already been this long?!

According to Billboard, 33 years ago today Prince & The Revolution hit Number 1 with the smash hit single “When Doves Cry.” The track was the lead single from his 1984 album Purple Rain.


Rolling Stone rated the track as #52 on the Greatest Songs of All Time from the special edition December 2004 issue.

Make sure to give it a listen today to remember the late, great artist who will forever be an icon!

