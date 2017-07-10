#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Brody, 5

July 10, 2017 12:52 PM

Newborn Brody’s case was complex: His abdominal organs grew outside his body—a condition that also affected his heart and lungs. Brody spent over seven months at Boston Children’s, where a multidisciplinary team of doctors helped him grow stronger every day.

For years, Brody was a healthy boy; then, his airway suddenly collapsed during a family vacation.

His mom immediately knew what to do. Brody was airlifted to Boston Children’s, where his doctors saved his life—again.

