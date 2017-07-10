#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Catherine, 11

July 10, 2017 12:52 PM

Catherine spent her first five months at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her organs had formed outside her body, and weeks of setbacks were then linked to a hole in her heart.

At three months old, Catherine underwent open-heart surgery and was soon well enough go to home.

Years later, skin concerns brought Catherine to Boston Children’s again; doctors diagnosed a rare autoimmune disease.

Now, Catherine receives a regular immunosuppressive therapy—and thrives.

Fun fact: Catherine participates in theatre and recently made it to her school’s spelling bee.

We Need Your Help! Become a Dream Maker during our 14th annual Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital! Here’s how to donate:

Call 1-800-457-KIDS (5437), or click here to donate online!

Help us make a difference in the lives of sick kids of all ages.

