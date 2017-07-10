2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Charlotte, 1

Local doctors told Jen and Keith that their unborn daughter Charlotte was missing part of her brain; she would be severely disabled at best.
Doctors at Boston Children’s sang a different tune: “This is not a disaster.” Charlotte had a fully formed brain after all; a bleed had just disguised it.
While serious and needing treatment, Charlotte would live—and live well. Now, one-year-old Charlotte’s is meeting milestones; her future is bright.
We Need Your Help! Become a Dream Maker during our 14th annual Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital! Here’s how to donate:
Call 1-800-457-KIDS (5437), or click here to donate online!
Help us make a difference in the lives of sick kids of all ages.