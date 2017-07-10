2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Charlotte, 1

Local doctors told Jen and Keith that their unborn daughter Charlotte was missing part of her brain; she would be severely disabled at best.

Doctors at Boston Children’s sang a different tune: “This is not a disaster.” Charlotte had a fully formed brain after all; a bleed had just disguised it.

While serious and needing treatment, Charlotte would live—and live well. Now, one-year-old Charlotte’s is meeting milestones; her future is bright.

Become a Dream Maker during our 14th annual Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital! Here’s how to donate:

Call 1-800-457-KIDS (5437), or click here to donate online!

Help us make a difference in the lives of sick kids of all ages.