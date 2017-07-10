#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Charlotte, 1

July 10, 2017 12:52 PM

Local doctors told Jen and Keith that their unborn daughter Charlotte was missing part of her brain; she would be severely disabled at best.

Doctors at Boston Children’s sang a different tune: “This is not a disaster.” Charlotte had a fully formed brain after all; a bleed had just disguised it.

While serious and needing treatment, Charlotte would live—and live well. Now, one-year-old Charlotte’s is meeting milestones; her future is bright.

