2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Evan, 1

Britt felt helpless: Local doctors discovered that one of her twin boys, Evan, would be born with half a heart.

They prepared her for the worst. At Boston Children’s, doctors offered Britt hope and encouragement. “I knew this was a fight that I could do for Evan,” she shared.

Evan underwent a successful open-heart surgery as a newborn, and while he’ll need ongoing care, Evan is now a healthy, sweet one-year-old—just like his twin brother.

Fun fact: Britt and family started “Evan’s Heart Fund” to support research for single ventricle individuals, like Evan. She raised over $27,000 last year.

Become a Dream Maker during our 14th annual Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital! Here’s how to donate:

Call 1-800-457-KIDS (5437), or click here to donate online!

Help us make a difference in the lives of sick kids of all ages.