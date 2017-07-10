2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Sadie, 15

For years, Sadie’s chronic pain would grow so severe that her own movements hurt. The Pain Clinic at Boston Children’s Hospital changed her life.

There, a team of doctors discovered a nerve disorder and fought for Sadie to receive an innovative treatment then only allowed in adults. The treatment worked miraculously.

Now 15, Sadie’s pain is under control for the first time in her life. To her parents, “Boston Children’s gave us our family back. They gave us our child back.”

Fun fact: Sadie wants to be an art therapist when she grows up—like the art therapists that helped her.

