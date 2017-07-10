2017 #MixCares4Kids Profiles: Tyler, 11

Born with the most severe form of spina bfida, Tyler needed to be tough—so did his team of doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital.

In his nine years, Tyler’s had 21 surgeries, all which have shaped his milestones once thought impossible—like skiing and playing hockey.

As his mom says, “He’s a healthy kid who happens to have spina bfida.” Next up: to walk with only crutches.

Fun fact: Tyler wants to open a pizza shop with he grows up and call it “A Slice of Ty.”

Become a Dream Maker during our 14th annual Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital! Here’s how to donate:

Call 1-800-457-KIDS (5437), or click here to donate online!

Help us make a difference in the lives of sick kids of all ages.