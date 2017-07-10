Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 7/10

6:45a
- Kesha says she should have known that Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t a “huggy guy,” because she’s seen every episode of Seinfeld. Is Seinfeld’s net worth in the 300, 500 or 800 millions?
- 6 days till Game of Thrones returns. It is the highest rated show in HBO’s history. What season will it be? 5, 7 or 9?
- 52 years ago today Sonny and Cher had a #1 hit with “I Got You, Babe”. In what type of accident did Sonny Bono die in?
- Ben Affleck is dating a Saturday Night Live producer named Lindsay Shookus. Who created Saturday Night Live?
- Sofia Vergara turns 45 today. What is the name of her husband who starred in True Blood and Magic Mike XXL?
7:45a
- There were two Dancing with the Stars weddings over the weekend, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy. His brother Val who is also on the show dated this celeb who has a child with Wiz Khalifa.
- Spider-Man: Homecoming had a fantastic opening weekend making $117 million, which makes it the third biggest opening of the year. Which film had the biggest opening of the year? Was it Beauty and the Beast or Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2?
- John Mayer was in Montana when an earthquake hit last Friday. True or False: The City of Boston alone has more residents than the entire state of Montana?
- Zedd and Liam Payne just released a new collaboration called “Get Low.” Which of these artists has Zedd NOT collaborated with? Alessia Cara, Ariana Grande, or Katy Perry?
- Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness in Georgia, where he’s filming a movie. What was the name of his public 24 hours a day performance art piece live stream in protest of Trumps Presidency?
8:45a
- Grammy-award winner Lorde says even though she’s Taylor Swift’s friend, she isn’t in her “squad.” Is Lorde 20, 25, or 30 years old?
- Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Blue Ivy raps on a bonus of track of Jay-Z’s newest album 4:44. What is the sex of Beyonce and Jay’s twins?
- Jeremy Renner broke his right elbow and left wrist doing a stunt for a new comedy called Tag. His character Hawkeye uses what weapon in The Avengers?
- Nothing is official yet, but sources say Daniel Craig is close to returning for the next Bond flick. What actor was the last Bond previous to Craig?
- 53 years ago today the Beatles released a “Hard Day’s Night.” How many Beatles are still alive and kicking?