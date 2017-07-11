#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Britney Spears Really Wants To Headline 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

July 11, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Halftime Show, Piece of Me, Super Bowl

By: Eric Donnelly

Give us more!

According to the New York Daily News, Britney Spears reportedly wants to headline the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Back in 2001 she performed “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith and ‘NSYNC.

Their source reports that, “Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl. She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Says No One Gives Her Credit Regarding Playback, “I’m Busting My A**”

The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer was asked last year by a radio station if she would ever want to perform at the Super Bowl again. This is what she had to say: “Yes, I would probably do that.”

Her career has been skyrocketing over the past few years with her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency and now she’s on an international tour.

This NEEDS to happen!

