Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 7/11

6:45a
- David Hasselhoff only has a brief cameo in the new Baywatch movie, but that was enough to make it a HUGE success in Germany. Name one of the two stars of the new Baywatch film.
- The Jersey Shore cast get together for dinner as cameras film upcoming reunion special on MTV. Pauly D from the show had a spinoff on MTV where he and his crew were in Vegas while he pursued his dream job. What does he do?
- Steve Whitemire, the guy who’s been the voice of Kermit the Frog since Jim Henson died in 1990, is no longer with the Muppets. What is the name of the long nosed blue muppet who is a stunt performer?
- DJ Khaled’s Grateful topped the Billboard 200 chart for a second week in a row this week and barely beat out Calvin Harris’ debut by a mere 2,000 records. Which of these pop stars has Calvin Harris NOT dated? Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, or Ellie Goulding?
- Submitted by Nora from Haverhill: The New Kids on the Block again rocked Fenway Park this past weekend. *insert wistful sigh* Who of the following have they NOT sang on an album with? Lady Gaga, The Backstreet Boys, or Tiffany?
7:45a
- Green Day performed at a music festival in Spain last Friday just minutes after an acrobat had fallen to his death. Which of these is NOT a Green Day song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” or “All The Small Things?”
- J.K. Rowling wore a dress with an entire unpublished book on it for her 50th birthday party while telling her guests to come as their “own private nightmares.” Where is Rowling from?
- Goodbye “Gangnam Style;” there’s a new most-watched video on YouTube, and it’s Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” video with 2.895 billion views. What movie was “See You Again” written for?
- Hilary Duff enjoyed a scorching weekend in Malibu with her new man Ely Sandvik, and he has his own energy consulting company. What movie starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt features Hilary Duff as one of their dozen kids?
- Prince didn’t like his music videos being put on YouTube, but now they’re slowly popping up there. How many of his siblings split his 200 million dollar estate? 5 or 6?
8:45a
- True Story: Johnny Depp was offered the movie Face/Off, but he backed out when he learned it wasn’t a hockey movie. Who were the two actors who ended up starring in Face/Off?
- In case you missed out, our Mix Lounge last Friday with the Backstreet Boys was a massive success. In what Florida city were the Backstreet Boys formed?
- 23 years ago today Shawn Eckhardt was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the clubbing of figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Name her rival who issued the hit.
- Faith Hill posted a clip of herself shaking it on stage at a Soul 2 Soul show. Apparently, she was doing a version of the “washing machine” move. She used to sing the intro for a weekly national TV game from what sport?
- Nelsan Ellis’ family is offering more details regarding the True Blood actors unexpected death from heart failure during the weekend. He played LaFayette on the show. What is the name of the female lead?