Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” Video Features Paris Hilton & Wiz Khalifa

July 11, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Sorry Not Sorry, Wiz Khalifa

By: Eric Donnelly

Baby, I’m the baddest.

Last night at midnight Demi Lovato dropped her highly anticipated new single “Sorry Not Sorry.” If you haven’t heard it yet check it out below:


The “Cool For The Summer” singer has been teasing the video via her social media accounts, but if you happen to follow Paris Hilton on Instagram then you would know she’s featured in the video alongside Wiz Khalifa.

No word yet on when the video drops. Maybe there will be a remix of the song with these two artists?!

