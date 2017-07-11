#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Jennifer Lopez Debuts ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Jennifer Lopez debuted a new music video for her latest hit track “Ni Tú Ni Yo” featuring a collaboration with Gente de Zona. The song arrives off of her upcoming first Spanish-language album in a decade.

In the video, Lopez poses for high-fashion photo shoots and videos on a tropical beach. Clips of Zona and the singer partying are interspersed with the glamor shots of Lopez.

Watch “Ni Tú Ni Yo” music video.

