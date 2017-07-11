Man Checks Can Of Beer After Airline Doesn’t Allow It On Plane

By: Eric Donnelly

Easily the best story of 2017.

According to Barstool Sports, some dude checked a single can of beer because the airline said he couldn’t fly with it. Not really sure what his attachment to it was, but he wins the Internet.

“The passenger was travelling to Perth on Qantas flight QF777 and was determined that his Emu Export lager would be coming with him. The beer was tagged and sent off to be loaded onto the plane with the rest of the baggage.”



Dude checks his one single can of beer after airline won’t let him fly with ithttps://t.co/5IecG1wJgN pic.twitter.com/swEaEBGpWV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2017

Just seeing a single beer can with a baggage tag on it may be the funniest thing ever. How did it not explode in transit?!

