New Hulu Show ‘Castle Rock’ Is Looking For Extras In Massachusetts

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ever dreamed of being on the next hit TV show? Now’s your chance! Slate Casting is hosting an open casting call for Hulu’s new show Castle Rock on July 18th.

Based off of the fictional Maine town that has been featured in many Stephen King novels, Castle Rock is helmed by Star Wars producer J.J. Abrams, with filming set to take place in Orange and Devens through the end of this year.

The call for extras will run from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall in Orange, MA (6 Prospect Street). Anyone 18 and older is invited to attend the casting call, where headshots will be taken and more information on the casting process will be explained.

“We are so excited to meet the residents of Orange and the surrounding communities at the open casting call,” Slate Casting’s Ashley Skomurski said in a statement. “We encourage anyone interested in doing extra work on the project to come see us on July 18. No need to bring anything special with you. Just be prepared to have fun!”

