15 Seconds | Sons Of Serendip – This Woman’s Work

July 12, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Boston, indie, Kate Bush, Life + Love, maxwell, Paramount Theater, sons of serendip, This Woman's Work, unsigned

Our featured artist tonight is Boston’s Sons Of Serendip. We’ve been following this talented foursome for a few years, including their run to the FINALS of America’s Got Talent – Season 9.

Sons Of Serendip are BACK with a brand new album, Life + Love, which is out Friday and their Album Release Concert is happening Friday night at the Paramount Theater in Boston.

Check out their stunning new single This Woman’s Work and the powerful video then TELL US what you think!15 sons of serendip3 15 Seconds | Sons Of Serendip This Womans Work

Sons Of Serendip on Facebook | Instagram | Web

Micah Christian | Cordaro Rodriguez | Kendall Ramseur | Mason Morton

America’s Got Talent #Flashback:

