Louis Tomlinson Teases New Single ‘Back To You’

By Annie Reuter

In just over a week there’s a good chance you’ll be able to hear solo tracks by¬†every One Direction member on the radio. Louis Tomlinson, the singer who previously dubbed himself the “forgettable” 1D member, will be the last of the group to release a solo single (he previously dropped “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki).

On Tuesday (July 11), Tomlinson shared a short video teaser announcing that his new music will be available on July 21. The 12-second clip features a snippet of his first single “Back To You” and shows Tomlinson gearing up for a game of soccer as he sings, “I just keep on coming back to you.”

The words “Back to You” are written on a chalkboard at the end of the clip and Tomlinson used the hashtag #BackToYou to announce the new music to fans.

If Tomlinson reaches the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 like his four former bandmates, One Direction will be a more successful boy band than the Beatles, since they will have charted as both a group and individually as solo artists, reports Billboard.