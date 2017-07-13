Cabs Are Here! Jersey Shore Reunion Slated For August

By: Eric Donnelly

Get ready to head back down to the shore!

TMZ is reporting that the Jersey Shore Reunion is slated to air in August. “Production sources tell us…a cable network will showcase the current versions of Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, The Situation and company for a TV special on the impact of the reality show on their lives, and where they are now.”

It’s not going to be a new season, or anything you’re really wanting it to be. The reunion is expected to be either one episode or just a couple and it “will have a documentary feel.” This reboot could even be a part of a bigger series which aims to reunite cast members from other past shows.

Let’s just hope there’s one more big night at Karma…