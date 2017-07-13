Can’t Lick Salt: Thursday 7/13

The stars of MTVs Jersey Shore took to social media Monday to inform fans that they would be back with the hashtag, JerseyShoreReunion. Give me a nickname of one of the stars.

Dance Mom’s Abby Lee Miller has hired a consultant to get her ready to survive federal prison — just like Will Ferrell’s Hollywood flick, “Get Hard”. In the Movie who does Ferrell hire to get him ready for prison?

DNCE is heading for the high seas and set to perform at Royal Caribbean’s Great American Eclipse viewing party in August. which Jonas brother is in the band?

Jennifer Lopez is turning up the sex in the video for her new single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.” Which NBC drama does J Lo currently star on?

Harrison Ford is 75 today. True or False, he and Calista Flockhart have been married a decade this year.

Kid Rock says he’s running for the US Senate in his home state, where is Kid Rock from?

Today is National French Fry Day! McDonald’s recently released what made entirely out of french fries?

7/11 celebrated its 90th birthday earlier this week with free slurpee day. Name one color in the 7/11 logo

Starting July 30th, The Cheesecake Factory will be adding Funfetti Cheesecake to its menus. What nutritional information did they add to their menu items?

Netflix has released the official season 2 premiere date and a new poster for Stranger Things. In season 1, what is the place Will had to be rescued from called?