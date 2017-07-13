Kayem Is Handing Out Free Hotdogs In Boston This Week

#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

July 13, 2017
By Rami Abou-Sabe

In preparation for National Hot Dog Day next week (Jul. 19), Kayem will be handing out 5,000 free hot dogs in Boston’s Financial District this Thursday and Friday.

“Keep an eye out for pedicab drivers dressed as hot dogs around Boston’s Financial District on July 13th and 14th handing out free Kayem Franks,” the famous franks company said in a statement.

“A select number of individually wrapped franks will include vouchers for prizes including Kayem grill kits, a year’s supply of Kayem Franks & Buns, Kayem’s signature Boxes o’ Meat, and Red Sox tickets.”

Pedicab drivers dressed as hot dogs!

You better move fast, the line is already pretty long!

You could even win some Red Sox tickets!

