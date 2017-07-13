Kayem Is Handing Out Free Hotdogs In Boston This Week

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In preparation for National Hot Dog Day next week (Jul. 19), Kayem will be handing out 5,000 free hot dogs in Boston’s Financial District this Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Makes Appearance At Italian Restaurant In East Boston

“Keep an eye out for pedicab drivers dressed as hot dogs around Boston’s Financial District on July 13th and 14th handing out free Kayem Franks,” the famous franks company said in a statement.

“A select number of individually wrapped franks will include vouchers for prizes including Kayem grill kits, a year’s supply of Kayem Franks & Buns, Kayem’s signature Boxes o’ Meat, and Red Sox tickets.”

Pedicab drivers dressed as hot dogs!

The pedicabs are ready to hit the streets of #Boston to hand out Kayem Franks! #Thanks4Franks pic.twitter.com/F4iadcN6MP — Kayem (@KayemBrand) July 13, 2017

You better move fast, the line is already pretty long!

You could even win some Red Sox tickets!