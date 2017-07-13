‘Newlyweds’ Producer Confirms The Show Was Actually Real Life

By: Eric Donnelly

FINALLY we get a behind the scenes look.

Complex did an interview with Sue Kolinsky who was a producer on the show Newlyweds with Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. Kolinsky dished about what it was actually like working with the duo.

“When it comes to reality tv, back then it was at its purest form. Plus, [Nick & Jessica] were perfect because they were polar opposites, they were beautiful, and without even realizing it, they were very funny.”

There were numerous instances with Jessica that might’ve seemed scripted, but the crew genuinely believed they were real life. “There were times when we were like, ‘Hm, does she really not know what this means?’I truly believe the whole ‘chicken & fish’ situation was accurate.”



And obviously… the tuna/chicken debacle. pic.twitter.com/LrfVQuxmIw — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 6, 2017

Another funny moment was when “there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, “it’s in rigor mortis” and Jessica said, “Riga-what?” I truly believe she didn’t know what that meant.”

The show provided us with countless laughs and iconic pop culture moments. The fact that these scenes still live on over a decade later is a testament to how great Reality TV was back when it started!

