Watch Selena Gomez’ Seductive New Video for ‘Fetish’

Selena Gomez has released her new single “Fetish,” featuring rapper Gucci Mane. Accompanying the new track is a video featuring an ultra-close-up of Gomez’ face, and well, mouth. Yeah, it’s pretty much just her mouth.

“You got a fetish for my love,” Gomez sings on the hook. “I push you out and you come right back, don’t see a point in blaming you, if I were you, I’d do me too.”

“You my fetish, I’m so with it, Gucci spits. “All these rumors bein’ spread, might as well go ‘head and whip it, ’cause they sayin’ we already did it, call on Gucci if you ever need and I’ll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin’.”

Check out Selena’s latest below.