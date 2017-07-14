Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 7/14

6:45a
- Corey Feldman turns 46 on Sunday. He and Corey Haim became teen idols as a duo after they were first paired in this 1987 vampire film.
- Donnie Wahlberg went to a Waffle House in Charlotte, and tipped $2,000 on an $82 bill… and then bragged about it on social media. What is the name of Donnie and Mark’s brother, the chef who opened up Wahlburger’s and stars in the reality show? Steve, Paul, or Jeff?
- Miley Cyrus says she’s been dressing more like a normal person recently, because she was starting to feel sexualized. Miley is from Tennessee, but she’s singing about a different place ion her latest single. What’s it called?
- Wrestler/Actor John Cena says he spends 30 minutes every day shaving his entire body. Cena played Amy Schumer’s muscle bound boyfriend in this 2015 comedy.
- The cast of Jersey Shore reunited for some sort of special that will air next month, but it’s unclear whether or not it’ll be on MTV. Despite the name not every season took place on the Jersey Shore. Name one of the other two locations they filmed.
7:45a
- Blind hits theaters today starring Alec Baldwin alongside this actress who was Ashton Kutcher’s first wife before Mila Kunis.
- Ed Sheeran is playing at the Mix Beach House today! “Shape of You” spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What #1 1999 TLC song is sampled in “Shape of You?”
- UFC star Conor McGregor turns 29 today. He has been in the news almost daily this week to promote his fight with what boxer?
- This week back in 1990, Ghost, opened nationwide. In the movie, how much is the cashier’s check for that Sam forces Oda Mae to give to charity?
- People thought Tom Holland and Zendaya were dating, but they’re not. Holland got his break performing in the theater in London’s West End, in this musical turned feature film about as a kid who trades his boxing gloves for ballet shoes. Name it.
8:45a
- Production on The Walking Dead has been halted after a stuntman was seriously hurt in a fall from a balcony. His condition is apparently dire. What is the name of the zombie outbreak spin-off show that AMC also airs?
- Kesha released a second single for her Rainbow album titled “Woman” What is the name of the producer Kesha has been enbroiled in a very public legal battle with?
- Selena Gomez holds grocery bags by a broken down car on the cover of her newly released single called “Fetish.” What singer is Selena currently dating?
- Jane Lynch of Glee is 57 today. What is the name of the actor who played Finn Hudson of Glee who died from a drug overdose in 2013?
- 17 years ago in 2000, the first X-Men movie was released. It made $157 million in the U.S. Halle Berry played a mutant in the films who had the ability to control the weather. What was her name?