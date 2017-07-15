Ed Sheeran On His ‘Game of Thrones’ Appearance: “I Have Armor On”

By Tim Staskiewicz

Could Ed Sheeran be playing a knight in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones?

The seventh season premiere airs on Sunday night, and while we know Sheeran will be on screen at some point this season, he elaborated a bit with Gregg Daniels and Amanda Giles on Friday at the Mix Beach House on Cape Cod.

“It’s gonna be really underwhelming when you see it,” Sheeran laughed. “I’m dressed up, and you’ll be watching and be like ‘Is that it? Is that what everyone was going on about?'”

Ed says he’s only going to be on screen for “like two minutes.”

“It’s not like it’s an exciting scene, it’s just I’m having a conversation with someone,” Sheeran explained. “I can tell you this will be the best season yet, they’ve put a lot of time and effort into it.”

He tells Mix 104.1 that not a lot of time was spent in the makeup chair.

When asked what he will be dressed up as, he would only say, “I have armor on.”