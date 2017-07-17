Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 7/17

6:45a
- Charlie Sheen has stopped drinking and has become a vegan. Back in 2011 when he was very much still drinking and going through his meltdown, what kind of blood did he say he had in one of his most famous soundbites?
- Cyndi Lauper opened for Rod Stewart on Saturday night at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. True or false: she wrote the music for Kinky Boots.
- 62 years ago today Disneyland opened. What state is Disneyland in?
- Season 7 of Game of Thrones premiered last night. What is the name of the city the ruler of Westeros resides in on the show?
- Will Smith has officially been cast to play Genie in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin. Of course, Robbin Williams voiced the original genie. What is the name of the villain from Aladdin?
7:45a
- Charlie Puth says he almost didn’t get to sing on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” because the producers of Furious 7 wanted someone more famous than him, like Sam Smith, to sing it. What is the name of Sam Smith’s debut single that won Grammys for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2015? “Stay With Me” or “All Of Me?”
- Beyonce made $62.1 million last year, which is the most money made of any musical artist. What 2006 musical comedy drama stars Beyonce as Deena Jones alongside Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy?
- Saturday Night Live and Westworld lead the Emmys nominations with 22 each. In HBO’s Westworld, what is the name of Chris and Liam Hemsworth’s older brother who stars as security officer Ashley Stubbs?
- Sharon Stone says she doesn’t mind that Madonna called her “mediocre.” Madonna starred in this 1992 classic alongside Tom Hanks about the first women’s professional baseball league.
- George Romero, also known as the “Father of the Zombie Movie,” died of lung cancer yesterday at age 77. His influence on films can be traced as recent to this highly-acclaimed 2017 horror film about a meet-the-parents situation gone wrong involving an interracial relationship.
8:45a
- Newly-prisoned Abby Lee Miller went from riches to rags this year because of fraud. What dance reality show was Abby Lee Miller on before she got incarcerated?
- War for the Planet of the Apes made $56.5 million this weekend, which was good enough to knock Spider-Man: Homecoming out of the top spot. What famous actor starred in the original film back in the 60’s and uttered the phrase, “Take your stinkin’ paws off me, you damn dirty ape!”
- Last week Aaron Carter told the paparazzi “You won’t catch ME getting any DUI’s!” but on Saturday night, he got one. Which of these ladies has Carter not dated? Lindsay Lohan or Mary-Kate Olsen?
- Spotify has released who the most-streamed bands are in the United States. Which of these three bands came in first? Twenty-One Pilots or Imagine Dragons?
- Rapper ScHoolboy Q claims United Airlines mistakenly put one of his dogs on the wrong plane. Which airline is the largest in all of these categories: fleet size, passengers, and profit.