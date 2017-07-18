Now on Mix: Win the Beach House with John Mayer | Radiothon This Thursday & Friday

15 Seconds | Anthemaesa – Come Into The Water

July 18, 2017 10:34 PM
Got a #15Seconds Update tonight from an artist we’ve been following and featuring (and loving!) for a while now…

Take a listen to Come Into The Water by Anthemaesa and tell us what YOU think!

Buy Anthemaesa's Black Water EP


Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

