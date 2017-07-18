Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 7/18

6:45a
- R. Kelly is being accused of running a sex cult consisting of six women. What is the name of R. Kelly’s song that hit #2 on the charts and was used in the Michael Jordan Bugs Bunny movie Space Jam?
- NBC is concerned about Megyn Kelly’s ratings, especially since her show keeps getting beat by reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos. What network was she a staple on before moving to NBC?
- Since everyone is talking about Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones so much, he’s going to do a cameo on The Simpsons next. What is the name of the bar Homer frequents on The Simpsons?
- 39 years ago today John Travolta had a #1 hit on the charts with “You’re The One That I Want” from Grease. What is the name of the 70’s T.V. show that Travolta got his big break from? “Happy Days,” “M.A.S.H.” or “Welcome Back Kotter?”
- Jay-Z topped the Billboard 200 chart this week with his newly released album 4:44. True or False: Jay-Z is 44.
7:45a
- Whoopi Goldberg is unhappy with Disney because they haven’t released the film “Song of the South” to U.S. home video due to it being racist even though its song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” won an Academy Award in 1946. Finish the lyric: “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah, __-__-__-__, __ __ __, ___ _ _________ ___!
- Kristen Bell is 37 years old today. What is the name of her husband who is also an actor?
- The Season Seven premiere of Game of Thrones attracted a record 16.1 million viewers within 12 hours. That number should get even bigger as more data comes in. Game of Thrones is HBO’s most watched show of all time. What series did it surpass for that title? The Sopranos or The Wire?
- Michael Phelps was doused with gold slime at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Awards last week. How many gold medals does Phelps have? 20, 23 or 27?
- Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for the U.S. Senate from California. Jenner has been outspoken publicly in regards to political issues in the past. Is she a registered Democrat or Republican?
8:45a
- Despite what you may have heard, Taylor Swift was NOT carried out of her apartment in a suitcase yesterday. Which one of these songs was not a Taylor Swift song? “Blank Space” or “Teenage Dream?”
- Jim Parsons from the Big Bang Theory and his boyfriend got married over the weekend. In the Big Bang Theory, what California city do the characters live and also work in at Caltech?
- Alec Baldwin will play the Jack Nicholson role in NBC’s upcoming live version of A Few Good Men. What NBC sitcom did Alec star in from 2006-2013?
- “Despacito” is #1 for a landmark 10th week in the U.S, making it a few weeks away from matching the 14-week chart-topping success of “Macarena”. What year did Macarena hit #1 in the U.S.? 1993 or 1996?
- Vin Diesel is 50 years old today. He’s obviously known for starring in the Fast & Furious movies but he also stars in another successful film franchise where he plays an infamous criminal and mercenary who has surgically altered eyes allowing him to see in the dark.