John Mayer’s Live Show Was Inspired By Drake

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Mayer is having a big 2017. The singer-songwriter kicked the year off with the staggered release of The Search For Everything (his best album in a decade), reunited with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company for a string of summer shows, and is about to embark on the second leg of his world tour.

RELATED: John Mayer Returns To Form With ‘The Search For Everything’

Mayer’s typically reserved live show now features a vibrant L.E.D. floor and backdrop, illuminating the typically suit-clad musician in a glow of pinks and purples. The talented guitarist has revealed to Billboard that rapper Drake was the inspiration behind the renovations. “I want a little of that,” Mayer thought to himself after seeing Drake’s live performance. Adding that he wanted “to be competitive” with his show.

The Search For Everything World Tour continues Tuesday (Jul. 18) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Get a taste of the new-and-improved Mayer below!