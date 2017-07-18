Now on Mix: Win the Beach House with John Mayer | Radiothon This Thursday & Friday

Zara Larsson Covered Christina Aguilera’s “Bound To You” From ‘Burlesque’

July 18, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Bound To You, Burlesque, Christina Aguilera, sister, wedding, Zara Larsson

By: Eric Donnelly

THIS IS THE ONLY VIDEO YOU NEED TO WATCH TODAY!

Wow. Zara Larsson and her sister Hanna were at a friends wedding in Sweden were the duo shared a powerful performance for the couple on their big day.

The sisters performed “Bound To You,” which was one of Christina Aguilera’s smash-hits from the musical movie Burlesque.

Zara took lead vocals while her sister beautifully assisted on supporting vocals. The track was written by Sia for the 2010 box office hit.

Here’s the original version to compare…or jam out to no one is judging! Let’s just pray we can get a duet sometime soon…

