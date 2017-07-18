Zara Larsson Covered Christina Aguilera’s “Bound To You” From ‘Burlesque’

By: Eric Donnelly

Wow. Zara Larsson and her sister Hanna were at a friends wedding in Sweden were the duo shared a powerful performance for the couple on their big day.

The sisters performed “Bound To You,” which was one of Christina Aguilera’s smash-hits from the musical movie Burlesque.



Zara and her sister, Hanna, singing “Bound To You” by Christina Aguilera at a wedding in Sweden on Saturday (via @zaraismyqueen) pic.twitter.com/j6iSBhWIzl — Zara Larsson Online (@ZaraLOnline) July 17, 2017

Zara took lead vocals while her sister beautifully assisted on supporting vocals. The track was written by Sia for the 2010 box office hit.

Here’s the original version to compare…or jam out to no one is judging! Let’s just pray we can get a duet sometime soon…



