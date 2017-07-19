Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 7/19

Today is National Daiquiri Day! What kind of alcohol goes in a daiquiri?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann announced via social media yesterday after many months of negotiations she’s returning to RHOA as a main housewife next season. What is the name of Kim’s spin off show about her and her family?

In a sneak peek for next week’s Hollywood Medium, Bravo-lebrity Patti Stanger learns the secret about her adoption. Patti had a reality show on Bravo from 2008-2015 and is known as the Millionaire_____?

It’s been one year since Kim exposed the recorded conversations between Kanye and Taylor Swift regarding the lyrics about her in his song Famous. Which social media outlet did Kim use to make the conversation public?

Benedict Cumberbatch is 40 today. Which marvel superhero did he play in a movie last year?

Britney Spears has just launched her 22nd perfume. Which is another one of her products?

Sisqo has officially brought back the “Thong Song” saying “It was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti”—he just changed the beat a little bit. What color was Sisqo’s hair in the original music video?

Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, created a new Twitter account to tweet encouragement and advice to people who need it. Does Stranger Things take place in the 1980’s or 1990’s?

Katy Perry is filming her long-awaited “Swish Swish” music video and its storyline revolves around a professional basketball team versus an amateur basketball team. What was the name of Katy Perry’s autobiographical documentary film that has the same name as one of her 2012 #1 singles?

Bella Thorne opened up about the Charlie Puth rumors saying everything got blown out of proportion. Which Freeform show does she star on as Paige Townsend?

Today is National Hot Dog Day, aka the best day of the year. Does McDonalds or Burger King have hot dogs for 79 cents?

Jason Bateman is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bateman has starred alongside this actress in 5 different films including Office Christmas Party, The Break Up, and the Switch. Name her.

According to Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck believed that the moment he became a “serious actor” was when he kissed JASON LEE in the 1997 movie “Chasing Amy”. In the movie, Affleck shared the screen with his brother Casey in that movie and again in which movie?

Jenny McCarthy proved she’s Donnie Wahlberg’s biggest fan with a lengthy love letter she posted on her Instagram Monday. Which of these cities is not home to a Whalberger’s restaurant, Lynnfield or Revere?

Jim Henson’s daughter says the guy who was just fired from playing Kermit had been portraying him as, “a bitter, angry, depressed victim” and hadn’t been funny for at least a few years. Before Henson passed, which of these characters did he voice?