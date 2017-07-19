Incubus Bust Out Pink Floyd Cover In Mansfield

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Brandon Boyd and Incubus brought their brand of dark, rhymic, rootsy rock to Mansfield’s Xfinity Center on Tuesday night (Jul. 18), and with it they delivered a psychadelic dose of Pink Floyd.

Following a rousing version of the group’s 2001 hit “Wish You Were Here,” the high school buddies from Calabasas rolled into a truncated cover of Pink Floyd’s classic by the same name.

Incubus delivers some Pink Floyd to Mansfield! pic.twitter.com/Yhht7ecANe — Dave Cherokee (@CherokeeDave39) July 19, 2017

Boyd, guitarist Mike Einzinger, and drummer Jose Pasillas formed the group in 1991, and are currently touring in support of their eighth studio album, 8. Check out the full setlist from last night below.

Incubus, Mansfield, MA, July 18, 2017:

Quicksand

A Kiss to Send Us Off

Stellar

Nimble Bastard

Anna Molly

Love Hurts

Megalomaniac

Here in My Room

Wish You Were Here

State of the Art

Pardon Me

Drive

Love in a Time of Surveillance

Pantomime

Sick Sad Little World

Dig

Loneliest

Make No Sound in the Digital Forest (Live debut)

Throw Out the Map

Nice to Know You

Encore:

Aqueous Transmission