Incubus Bust Out Pink Floyd Cover In Mansfield

July 19, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Incubus, Mansfield, Rami Abou-Sabe, xfinity center

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Brandon Boyd and Incubus brought their brand of dark, rhymic, rootsy rock to Mansfield’s Xfinity Center on Tuesday night (Jul. 18), and with it they delivered a psychadelic dose of Pink Floyd.

Following a rousing version of the group’s 2001 hit “Wish You Were Here,” the high school buddies from Calabasas rolled into a truncated cover of Pink Floyd’s classic by the same name.

Boyd, guitarist Mike Einzinger, and drummer Jose Pasillas formed the group in 1991, and are currently touring in support of their eighth studio album, 8. Check out the full setlist from last night below.

Incubus, Mansfield, MA, July 18, 2017:
Quicksand
A Kiss to Send Us Off
Stellar
Nimble Bastard
Anna Molly
Love Hurts
Megalomaniac
Here in My Room
Wish You Were Here
State of the Art
Pardon Me
Drive
Love in a Time of Surveillance
Pantomime
Sick Sad Little World
Dig
Loneliest
Make No Sound in the Digital Forest (Live debut)
Throw Out the Map
Nice to Know You
Encore:
Aqueous Transmission

