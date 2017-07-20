Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide by Hanging

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead at the age of 41, the Los Angeles County Coroner has confirmed to CBS News.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told the AP “they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 a.m. PT.

Mike Shinoda also confirmed his bandmate’s passing and said an official statement is forthcoming.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Shortly after Cornell’s passing Bennington penned a passionate letter to the late Soundgarden singer.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).