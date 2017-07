It’s our 14th year raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital with the Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon.

For over a decade, you’ve heard the stories and the experiences of families across New England and the world, but often times we get questions on what Radiothon actually looks like.

Karson took our Facebook live cameras around the broadcast center this morning, so you can get a feel for what it’s like at the Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon.

Don’t forget to donate: 800-457-KIDS or mix1041.com/kids.