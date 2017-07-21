#MixCares4Kids Radiothon Click to Donate to Boston Children's Hospital or Call 800-457-KIDS

Erin Talks with Jen and Keith About Their Daughter Charlotte

July 21, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Boston Children's Hospital, charlotte, Mix Cares for Kids, Radiothon

Local doctors told Jen and Keith that their unborn daughter Charlotte was missing part of her brain; she would be severely disabled at best.

Doctors at Boston Children’s sang a different tune: “This is not a disaster.”

Charlotte had a fully formed brain after all; a bleed had just disguised it.

While serious and needing treatment, Charlotte would live—and live well.

Now, one-year-old Charlotte’s is meeting milestones; her future is bright.

Donate to the Mix Cares for Kids Radiothon: 800-457-KIDS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live