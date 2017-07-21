Erin Talks with Jen and Keith About Their Daughter Charlotte

Local doctors told Jen and Keith that their unborn daughter Charlotte was missing part of her brain; she would be severely disabled at best.

Doctors at Boston Children’s sang a different tune: “This is not a disaster.”

Charlotte had a fully formed brain after all; a bleed had just disguised it.

While serious and needing treatment, Charlotte would live—and live well.

Now, one-year-old Charlotte’s is meeting milestones; her future is bright.

