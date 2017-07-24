Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 7/24

6:45a
- Actor John Heard died over the weekend. He was the father in what movie starring Macaulay Culkin?
- More than 100 people were hospitalized Friday night during a show headlined by Chance The Rapper in Connecticut, most of them for excessive drinking. Chance was one of the headlining acts at this Boston music festival earlier in the year.
- Jennifer Lopez is 48 years old today. She is currently dating Alex Rodriguez whose birthday is in three days. Is A-Rod older or younger than JLo?
- Besides Michael Jackson, name two other members of the Jackson 5.
- Louis Thomlinson says his mother’s dying wish was that he make up with his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. They had a falling out when Zayn went solo. Name Zayn’s first solo single.
7:45a
- Dick Van Dyke has apologized before for his horrible attempt at a British accent in Mary Poppins. In the film, what does a spoonful of sugar do?
- Four Linkin Park records reentered the Billboard 200 chart this week due to Chester Bennington’s suicide. Which of these three is NOT a Linkin Park song? “In The End,” “What I’ve Done,” or “Hanging By a Moment?”
- Wonder Woman is still in the top ten this week after having been released 8 weeks ago. Additionally, a sequel was just announced at this weekend’s Comic-Con. What is the name of the actress who plays Wonder Woman?
- On this day in 1998, Saving Private Ryan was released. It went on to win 5 Academy Awards. In the film, how many of Private Ryan’s brothers were killed in battle making him the sole survivor? 3 or 6?
- Fifth Harmony will be on Jimmy Fallon tonight but obviously won’t be singing in 5-part harmonies. Finish the name of the member who left Fifth Harmony. Camila ______.
8:45a
- Today in 1999 Treach from Naughty by Nature married Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa. Their two groups highest charting songs are “O.P.P.” and “Whatta Man.” Does Salt-N-Pepa sing “Whatta Man” or “O.P.P.”?
- Hilary Duff’s home was burglarized when she was on vacation this weekend. What was the name of the Disney Channel show that Duff got her big break on as a teenager?
- Dunkirk topped this weekend’s box office with a $50.5 million opening. Its director Christopher Nolan is known for directing a Batman trilogy. Which of the following is NOT one of the films in his Batman trilogy? Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, or The Dark Knight Descends?
- Michael Phelps didn’t really race a great white shark on the Discovery Channel last night and twitter was not having it. When was the first ever Shark Week? 1988 or 1998?
- O.J. Simpson has been offered a job at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch the legal brothel in Nevada. Name the former athlete turned reality star who overdosed at the Bunny Ranch in 2015 and was in a coma for three days.