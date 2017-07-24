#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 7/24

July 24, 2017 8:00 AM
6:45a

  1. Actor John Heard died over the weekend. He was the father in what movie starring Macaulay Culkin?
  2. More than 100 people were hospitalized Friday night during a show headlined by Chance The Rapper in Connecticut, most of them for excessive drinking. Chance was one of the headlining acts at this Boston music festival earlier in the year.
  3. Jennifer Lopez is 48 years old today. She is currently dating Alex Rodriguez whose birthday is in three days. Is A-Rod older or younger than JLo?
  4. Besides Michael Jackson, name two other members of the Jackson 5.
  5. Louis Thomlinson says his mother’s dying wish was that he make up with his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. They had a falling out when Zayn went solo. Name Zayn’s first solo single.

7:45a

  1. Dick Van Dyke has apologized before for his horrible attempt at a British accent in Mary Poppins. In the film, what does a spoonful of sugar do?
  2. Four Linkin Park records reentered the Billboard 200 chart this week due to Chester Bennington’s suicide. Which of these three is NOT a Linkin Park song? “In The End,” “What I’ve Done,” or “Hanging By a Moment?”
  3. Wonder Woman is still in the top ten this week after having been released 8 weeks ago. Additionally, a sequel was just announced at this weekend’s Comic-Con. What is the name of the actress who plays Wonder Woman?
  4. On this day in 1998, Saving Private Ryan was released. It went on to win 5 Academy Awards. In the film, how many of Private Ryan’s brothers were killed in battle making him the sole survivor? 3 or 6?
  5. Fifth Harmony will be on Jimmy Fallon tonight but obviously won’t be singing in 5-part harmonies. Finish the name of the member who left Fifth Harmony. Camila ______.

8:45a

  1. Today in 1999 Treach from Naughty by Nature married Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa. Their two groups highest charting songs are “O.P.P.” and “Whatta Man.” Does Salt-N-Pepa sing “Whatta Man” or “O.P.P.”?
  2. Hilary Duff’s home was burglarized when she was on vacation this weekend. What was the name of the Disney Channel show that Duff got her big break on as a teenager?
  3. Dunkirk topped this weekend’s box office with a $50.5 million opening. Its director Christopher Nolan is known for directing a Batman trilogy. Which of the following is NOT one of the films in his Batman trilogy? Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, or The Dark Knight Descends?
  4. Michael Phelps didn’t really race a great white shark on the Discovery Channel last night and twitter was not having it. When was the first ever Shark Week? 1988 or 1998?
  5. O.J. Simpson has been offered a job at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch the legal brothel in Nevada. Name the former athlete turned reality star who overdosed at the Bunny Ranch in 2015 and was in a coma for three days.
