MTV Is Going Back To Their Roots With 2017 VMA Promo Trailer

By: Eric Donnelly

This is what we like to see.

MTV dropped their promo trailer for the 2017 VMAs happening on August 27th — check it out below:





The intergalactic video takes place on the moon and features iconic VMA moments such as the wedding dress from Madonna & Britney’s famous “Like A Virgin” performance, as well as the snake from the Britney’s “I’m A Slave 4 U” performance. Could these symbols foreshadow a potential theme or performance for this year’s show?! I reallyyyy hope so.

The trailer also features Buggles’ famous track “Video Killed The Radio Star,” which was actually the first music video ever played on MTV. They’re taking this show back to their roots and it’s refreshing to watch.

The countdown to the 2017 MTV VMAs has begun!