The Weeknd Flies Home from Paris to Celebrate Selena Gomez’s Birthday

By Robyn Collins

The Weeknd made it back from Paris to Los Angeles on Sunday (July 24) in time to celebrate Selena Gomez’s birthday. The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) performed in Lollapalooza Paris the day before he flew home for his lunch date with Gomez.

On Saturday (July 23), the “Bad Liar” singer spent time with her friends, ringing in her 25th birthday with a cake and balloons.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. Xo,” Gomez captioned one shot.