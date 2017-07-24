‘Trading Spaces’ Host Paige Davis Wasn’t Guaranteed As Host For The Reboot

#MixBeachHouse: John Mayer Is Coming to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

July 24, 2017 9:52 AM
Photo by: WDW Media Relations

By: Eric Donnelly

How could they pick anyone else?!

According to TMZ, Paige Davis, longtime host of the hit TLC show Trading Spaces, did an interview with the news outlet where she disclosed she wasn’t promised the job as host for the reboot of the series.

“I kind of left my meeting at TLC thinking ‘oh they’re so not going to use me'” Davis revealed. “They were holding their cards close to the vest…they had a lot of decisions to make and a lot of choices.”

As you can imagine, she screamed when she got the official call that the got the job! But honestly…could you imagine if TLC used someone new to host the show?

Thank god they made the right choice.

