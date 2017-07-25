Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 7/25

6:45a

Diddy unleashed a new song called “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” featuring Biggie and Rick Ross. What is the name of Diddy’s clothing line he started back in 1998?

Liev Schreiber took his kids to Comic-Con, where his 8-year-old son Samuel dressed as Harley Quinn. Who played Harley Quinn in the DC Comics movie Suicide Squad?

Jimmy Fallon mashed up some clips to make former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer “sing” “I Will Survive”. Finish these opening lyrics from “I Will Survive:” “First I was afraid, I was petrified, kept thinkin’ I could never live without you by my side, ____________”

37 years ago today Caddyshack was released. In the film Bill Murray plays Carl Spackler, a greens keeper who is at odds with what type of animal on the golf course?

Submitted by Lucie from Nashua, NH: Which popular 90’s TV show’s episode titles always started with “The One With…”? – Seinfeld, Friends or Fraser?

7:45a

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker are expecting baby number two and they already know it’s a girl. What sport does Andy play?

Jay-Z might be missing out on $1 million due to not having his latest album 4:44 available on Spotify. What is the name of Jay’s sister-in-law who famously attacked him in an elevator as Beyoncé stood aside?

Usher is being sued for allegedly exposing a woman to an STD earlier this year. Name the famous girl group singer Usher dated back in the early 2000’s.

Submitted by Gayle from Northborough, MA: Who was paid more in The Wizard of Oz, The Munchkins or Toto?

Shawn Mendes continues to make waves with his latest single “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” which is currently in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. What social media app was Shawn discovered on? Instagram, Vine, or Tumblr?

8:45a

Friends star Matt Leblanc is 50 years old today. True or False: Matt grew up in Newton, MA?

Senator John McCain’s office said last night that he would be back to the U.S. Senate today following his diagnosis of brain cancer. Who did McCain lose to in the general election during his run for the Presidency?

Cole Sprouse appears to be dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. What show did Cole star on with his twin Dylan Sprouse that took place in a hotel and aired on Disney Channel?

John Mayer supports Justin Bieber cancelling his Purpose Tour saying, “we’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin thumbs up for realizing it was time to call it.” What is the name of Justin Bieber’s manager who also manages Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Martin Garrix?

“Despacito” is only one week away from matching “Shape of You’s” 12-week reign at #1. What does the word “Despacito” translate to?

